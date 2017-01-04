InterDigital Engineer Named IEEE Fellow

InterDigital Engineer Named IEEE Fellow

InterDigital, Inc. , a mobile technology research and development company, today announced that Dr. Chonggang Wang, a technical staff member in its IoT unit, has been named an Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Fellow, effective January 1, 2017, for his work benefiting Internet of Things enabling technologies. IEEE Fellows are elected based on outstanding records of accomplishments in any of the IEEE fields of interest.

