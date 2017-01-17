Hottest Thing in LNG Is Producing Power as Record Glut Looms
Seeking new ways to market their product, producers of liquefied natural gas are turning to an age-old technique: packaging. As demand for electricity booms in developing nations from South Africa to Chile, LNG producers are offering to supply both fuel and a power plant in partnership agreements that can lock in consumption of their product for years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec 28
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec 22
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
|Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Jaweed
|167
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC