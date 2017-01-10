Here's why Elon Musk is changing his tune on Trump
Policy differences aside, Tesla's recent stock surge suggests investors consider it wise for CEO Elon Musk to have a seat at the table. "Elon is being pragmatic," says Joe Dennison, associate portfolio manager of Zevenbergen Capital Investments in Seattle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|7 hr
|giant lobot
|9
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC