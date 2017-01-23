Garmin announces the Approach G30, Ad...

Garmin announces the Approach G30, Adds a small but powerful handheld to its golf GPS offerings

International Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. , today announced the Approach G30, adding a sleek and compact handheld to its comprehensive lineup of golf GPS devices. The Approach G30 has a 2.3-inch color touchscreen with full course mapping to more than 40,000 courses around the world plus free map updates.

