Former BBC chairman Sir Christopher Bland dies
Sir Christopher, who headed the BBC's board of governors before moving on to senior roles at the Royal Shakespeare Company and BT, passed away on Saturday morning after battling prostate cancer. The businessman was widely recognised for turning around the fortunes of the telecoms giant BT in the early noughties after penning a 10-point plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Actor Shia LaBeouf arrested outside New York Ci...
|22 hr
|Frogface Kate
|3
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec '16
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC