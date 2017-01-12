Fire at Moncton Bell Aliant building relocates staff to satellite office
The Moncton Fire Department responded to a fire at the Bell Aliant building on Mapleton Road shortly after 4 a.m. on Saturday. An early morning fire at the Bell Aliant building at 555 Mapleton Rd. continues to be investigated by the Moncton Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec 28
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec 22
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
|Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Jaweed
|167
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC