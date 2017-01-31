FCC Grants Ny State Request to Use Caf II Funding Rejected by Verizon
On January 26, 2017, the FCC issued an Order that makes available $170.4 million in Connect America Fund Phase II support to applicants selected in New York's state broadband grant program, the "New NY Broadband Program." New York had filed a petition for waiver of CAF Phase II rules, requesting that the FCC make these funds available after Verizon declined CAF support throughout the state.
