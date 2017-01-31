Experts: Differences between Verizon and Charter could protect...

Experts: Differences between Verizon ...

Less than a year after it closed on an approximately $65 billion acquisition of Time Warner Cable and Bright House Networks that turned it into the country's second-largest cable provider, multiple reports emerged in the past week pointing to the growing possibility of telecommunications giant Verizon acquiring Charter. But unlike other recent mergers, the differences between the two companies could insulate Charter's Stamford employees from upheaval.

