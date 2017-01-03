Ericsson, Orange and PSA Group to par...

Ericsson, Orange and PSA Group to partner on 5G connected car

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: PR-inside.com

Ericsson , Orange and PSA Group have signed a partnership agreement to conduct a 5G technology pilot project for automotive applications. The "Towards 5G" connected car partnership aims to leverage 4G to 5G technology evolution to address connected vehicle requirements such as intelligent transport systems , improve road safety, and enable new automotive and in-car services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec 28 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec 23 Dark Web eh 9
News Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06) Dec 22 Huh 225
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec 22 oy vey such an ally 1
3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru... Nov '16 petershimming 1
News Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw... Nov '16 Cry Louder Pansies 1
Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08) Oct '16 Jaweed 167
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. General Motors
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,980 • Total comments across all topics: 277,593,770

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC