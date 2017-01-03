Ericsson Deepens Cisco Ties Adding Wi...

Ericsson Deepens Cisco Ties Adding Wi-Fi to Mobile Networks

2 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

Ericsson AB is deepening its cooperation with Cisco Systems Inc., adding Wi-Fi products that could help Sweden's struggling maker of mobile networks land new customers. Ericsson and San Jose, California-based Cisco, the largest maker of internet-network gear such as routers and switches, are adding Wi-Fi to a products pact first announced 14 months ago.

