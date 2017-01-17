Ericsson and Telstra demonstrate secure end-to-end encryption over 10Gbps intercontinental link

Ericsson and Telstra have successfully demonstrated the ability to encrypt data securely while in transit between Los Angeles and Melbourne at 10Gbps, using Ciena's ultra-low latency 10G wire-speed encryption solution. While encryption solutions exist today to protect data when it is 'at rest' this trial demonstrates the advanced security that can be delivered while data is 'in transit', that is, being transmitted beyond the walls of a datacenter across large networks, without any impact to performance.

