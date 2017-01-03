Ericsson and Cisco extend strategic p...

Ericsson and Cisco extend strategic partnership to include new Wi-Fi solutions

Ericsson and Cisco are extending their strategic partnership to include a new Wi-Fi solution offering, named Evolved Wi-Fi Networks . EWN combines Ericsson's 3GPP access, core networks and applications with Cisco's Wi-Fi portfolio, to provide reliable Wi-Fi with the highest performance to Ericsson's mobile, cable and other industries customers.

