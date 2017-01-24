DT mulling strategic tie-up with BH T...

DT mulling strategic tie-up with BH Telecom?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

German telecoms giant Deutsche Telekom is said to be interested in establishing a strategic partnership with Bosnian multi-service operator BH Telecom, SeeNews reports, citing Bosnian media outlet Novi.ba. It is understood that DT has delegated an advisor to assist the government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina as it implements reforms in line with an agreement it has with the International Monetary Fund .

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Mon Cheeks 540
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec 28 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec '16 Dark Web eh 9
News Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06) Dec '16 Huh 225
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec '16 oy vey such an ally 1
3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru... Nov '16 petershimming 1
News Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw... Nov '16 Cry Louder Pansies 1
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,708 • Total comments across all topics: 278,249,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC