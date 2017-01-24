DT mulling strategic tie-up with BH Telecom?

German telecoms giant Deutsche Telekom is said to be interested in establishing a strategic partnership with Bosnian multi-service operator BH Telecom, SeeNews reports, citing Bosnian media outlet Novi.ba. It is understood that DT has delegated an advisor to assist the government of the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina as it implements reforms in line with an agreement it has with the International Monetary Fund .

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.