Data Platform Startup Zeotap Raises $12.8M

12 hrs ago

Berlin-based startup Zeotap, whose technology is aimed at helping mobile operators to make money from their subscriber data, says it has raised 12 million during a Series B round of funding. The funding injection brings the total that Zeotap has now raised to about $20 million and highlights the interest in the company's technology.

