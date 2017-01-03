China's telecoms operators face - high capital spending' under nation's 13th Five-Year Plan

China's aggressive target to become a world-leading "digital country" by 2020 may entail a significant increase in capital spending and accelerated infrastructure roll-out for its three major telecommunications network operators over the next few years. A "stubbornly high capital expenditure" scenario for China Mobile , China Unicom and China Telecom is forecast under the "informatisation" efforts of the 13th Five-Year Plan, according to a Jefferies research note on Tuesday.

