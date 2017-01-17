Cheap mobile phone scam
A MOBILE phone business which operates stores in Horsham and Ararat has been targeted by scammers who have been using the company's name to advertise cheap phones across three states. The ads - featuring the company name and ABN - were placed in papers in northern Victoria, Sydney, Melbourne and possibly Adelaide offering iPhones and Samsung phones at unrealistically cheap prices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ararat Advertiser.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec 28
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
|Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Jaweed
|167
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC