Canadian Army Tests Anti-Jamming Device for GPS
Canadian Army artillery gunners have run successful live fire tests on an innovative device designed to protect military Global Positioning Systems from jamming. The CA conducted the tests October 27 and 28, 2016 in support of the Build in Canada Innovation Program , a federal government initiative designed to foster innovation in Canadian businesses.
