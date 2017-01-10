BT shares plunge on cost of Italian accounting scandal
Shares in telecoms giant BT plunged by almost a fifth Tuesday after the London-based company warned that the cost of an accounting scandal at its Italian business is bigger than expected and will weigh on its earnings. BT had said in October that it was investigating the practices of its Italian business, BT Italia, and had taken a charge of 145 million pounds On Tuesday, it said that it was increasing those charges to 530 million pounds following a more in-depth, independent review of the situation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|20 hr
|Cheeks
|540
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec 28
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec '16
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec '16
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC