BT shares plunge on cost of Italian accounting scandal

Shares in telecoms giant BT plunged by almost a fifth Tuesday after the London-based company warned that the cost of an accounting scandal at its Italian business is bigger than expected and will weigh on its earnings. BT had said in October that it was investigating the practices of its Italian business, BT Italia, and had taken a charge of 145 million pounds On Tuesday, it said that it was increasing those charges to 530 million pounds following a more in-depth, independent review of the situation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.