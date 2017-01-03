BT opens work placement scheme for young jobseekers
BT is searching for 30 16-24 year-olds to take part in a seven-week training programme at its Leeds city centre offices. The trainees, who cannot already be in work, education or training, will have the chance to gain nationally recognised qualifications in business administration.
Read more at Spenborough Guardian.
