Bovie Medical Announce Sales Channel Partnership with CONMED for PlazXacta

Bovie Medical's CEO, Robert L. Gershon noted, "Partnering with a company of CONMED's reputation builds on Bovie's strategy to scale our innovative products through strategic sales channel partnerships that provide immediate access to large addressable markets. We are proud to add our ablator to CONMED's highly-recognized family of brands that have been at the forefront of technological innovation for a growing range of minimally invasive and orthopedic surgery procedures."

