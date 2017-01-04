AT&T will test 5G with DirecTV this year
The trial, expected to take place in the first half of 2017, will test how well the next-generation wireless network handles "heavy video traffic," according to a company announcement . AT&T says its 5G service has hit speeds of up to 14 gigabits per second in lab tests, significantly faster than the current 4G network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec 28
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec 22
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
|Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Jaweed
|167
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC