AT&T will test 5G with DirecTV this year

AT&T will test 5G with DirecTV this year

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: CNN

The trial, expected to take place in the first half of 2017, will test how well the next-generation wireless network handles "heavy video traffic," according to a company announcement . AT&T says its 5G service has hit speeds of up to 14 gigabits per second in lab tests, significantly faster than the current 4G network.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec 28 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec 23 Dark Web eh 9
News Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06) Dec 22 Huh 225
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec 22 oy vey such an ally 1
3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru... Nov '16 petershimming 1
News Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw... Nov '16 Cry Louder Pansies 1
Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08) Oct '16 Jaweed 167
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,046 • Total comments across all topics: 277,598,106

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC