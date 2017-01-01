at&T U-verse/Directv drop Atlanta's A...

at&T U-verse/Directv drop Atlanta's Abc affiliate

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Customers of AT&T's U-verse and DIRECTV services in Athens and elsewhere lost Atlanta's WSB-TV in the early-morning hours of New Year's Day as the company and the station failed to reach a new carriage agreement. In a Sunday morning statement posted on its website, the Atlanta ABC affiliate said, "We regret any inconvenience caused by the decision of AT&T/DIRECTV to remove Channel 2 WSB-TV from its channel lineups.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Telecom Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho... Dec 28 HYDRO BILL SHOCKING 2
News Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12) Dec 23 Dark Web eh 9
News Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06) Dec 22 Huh 225
News US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi... Dec 22 oy vey such an ally 1
3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru... Nov '16 petershimming 1
News Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw... Nov '16 Cry Louder Pansies 1
Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08) Oct '16 Jaweed 167
See all Telecom Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Telecom Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,771 • Total comments across all topics: 277,528,046

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC