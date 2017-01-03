AT&T to do real-life 5G trial with DirecTV Now in Austin - CNET

AT&T said Wednesday it will test a 5G wireless service to deliver its new DirecTV Now streaming TV service to select homes in Austin, Texas, in the first half of this year. The Dallas-based wireless and broadband company said the $35-a-month internet streaming service, which offers an alternative to traditional cable and satellite TV services, will use a fixed 5G wireless connection instead of AT&T's 4G mobile network .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.