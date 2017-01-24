AT&T sued by exec who was fired over racist text
Aaron Slator, the AT&T executive who was fired in 2015 amid accusations of racial discrimination, is now suing the company. Slator was president of video content and sales at the time, Fortune reports, and he was working on the DirecTV acquisition.
