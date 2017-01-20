AT&T gains 200,000 new pay-TV subscribers with DirecTV Now debut
AT&T Inc. signed up new pay-TV customers for the first time in seven quarters thanks entirely to its new live online video service, DirecTV Now. The service, which targets consumers who don't subscribe to traditional TV, helped woo at least 200,000 video subscribers in the fourth quarter and offset a loss of satellite-TV customers, according to a filing Friday of preliminary results.
