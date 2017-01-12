AT&T Executives to Meet With Trump to Talk Time Warner Deal
The meeting will be at Trump Tower in New York, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the meeting isn't public. AT&T Chief Executive Officer Randall Stephenson, who one of the people said will be among the attendees, was seen in the building at about 9:20 a.m. New York time along with Robert Quinn, AT&T's senior executive vice president for external and legislative affairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is sho...
|Dec 28
|HYDRO BILL SHOCKING
|2
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec 22
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov '16
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
|Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Jaweed
|167
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC