AT&T and AUDIENCE Network's Criminal Crime Drama Series ROGUE Returns 3/22
AT&T * and AUDIENCE Network today announced the criminal-drama series "ROGUE" will premiere on Wednesday, March 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on AUDIENCE Network. Available exclusively to DIRECTV , DIRECTV NOW and AT&T U-verse customers, the popular series will bow this season in a 50 th episode finale.
