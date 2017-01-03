ARRIS Announces Industry's First Gateways with McAfee Secure Home Platform by Intel Security

ARRIS's Secure Home Gateway portfolio is the first to embed the McAfee Secure Home Platform by Intel Security ? for powerful, seamless, and hassle-free security for all devices connected to the network, including IoT devices . Each gateway in the new SURFboard Secure Home Gateway portfolio will integrate the new McAfee security platform directly into the device and carry the designation: " McAfee Secure Home Internet."

