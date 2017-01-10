AltaGas Ltd. AltaGas Celebrates Openi...

AltaGas Ltd. AltaGas Celebrates Opening of North America's Largest Battery Storage Facility

Read more: Electric Energy Online

Today , AltaGas Ltd. celebrated the grand opening of its Pomona Energy Storage Facility at the site of its existing Pomona generation facility in the East Los Angeles Basin of Southern California . At 20 megawatts of electricity storage capacity, it is currently the largest battery storage facility in operation in North America.

