AltaGas in $8.4-billion takeover of U.S. power company WGL Holdings
AltaGas Ltd. is buying U.S. power and utility company WGL Holdings Inc. in a deal worth C$8.4-billion as it looks to expand and diversify its energy infrastructure portfolio in North America. To pay for the deal, the Calgary-based company has also announced $2.5 billion in financing, and plans to offer debt, preferred shares and some asset sales.
