AltaGas formally commits to building B.C.'s first propane export terminal
AltaGas Ltd. says it has committed to building what it expects to be the first propane export terminal on Canada's west coast after receiving approval from federal regulators. The Calgary-based company says it plans to soon start construction on the roughly $475-million Ridley Export Terminal near Prince Rupert, B.C., with the goal of exporting propane by early 2019.
