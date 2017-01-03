Airtel Bids $350M for Telenor's India...

Airtel Bids $350M for Telenor's India Biz - Reports

4 hrs ago Read more: Light Reading

Bharti Airtel, India's biggest service provider, is believed to be in advanced talks to acquire Telenor's Indian business for $350 million, according to media reports. The news follows earlier reports that Telenor ASA was in discussions with Idea Cellular Ltd. , India's third-biggest operator, regarding a possible acquisition.

