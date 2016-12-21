Yahoo Had 1 Billion Accounts Hacked
Nearly three months after revealing that hackers in 2014 stole account information for at least 500 million users, Yahoo yesterday reported that an even larger breach affecting more than one billion accounts took place in 2013. This latest hack by an unnamed and "unauthorized third party" was discovered while forensic experts were helping Yahoo analyze data that was provided to Yahoo by law enforcement authorities in November, according to the company.
