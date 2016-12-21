VGCC to present free seminar

VGCC to present free seminar

14 hrs ago

The Vance-Granville Community College Small Business Center is offering a free seminar, titled "Hit the Ground Running in 2017," on Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at CenturyLink in Wake Forest. Mike McConchie of Creedmoor will serve as the instructor.

