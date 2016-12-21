Trump: Sprint Will Bring Back 5,000 Jobs to US
President-elect Donald Trump starts his victory tour at a Carrier plant in Indiana on Dec. 1, 2016, celebrating Carrier's decision to keep a thousand jobs slated for Mexico within the United States. Donald Trump said Wednesday that Sprint will bring back 5,000 jobs to the United States while another company, OneWeb, will hire 3,000 workers.
