Toronto Hydro fixes power pole after dog is shocked
Robot, Rachelle Berube's three-year-old German shepherd, returns safely to the power pole where he was shocked on Boxing Day. Toronto Hydro has stopped electricity flowing to the pole, and Berube says she is happy she reported the incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec 22
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov 29
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
|Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Jaweed
|167
|Bell Let's Talk supports community mental healt...
|Oct '16
|Thx CRTC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC