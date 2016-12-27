Telecom Argentina SA (TEO) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Analysts
Shares of Telecom Argentina SA have been given an average recommendation of "Buy" by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.
