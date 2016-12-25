Simon Clifton Purchases 2,500,000 Shares of Satellite Solutions Worldwide Group PLC (SAT) Stock
Satellite Solutions Worldwide Group PLC insider Simon Clifton bought 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 per share, with a total value of A 200,000 .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec 22
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov 29
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
|Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Jaweed
|167
|Bell Let's Talk supports community mental healt...
|Oct '16
|Thx CRTC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC