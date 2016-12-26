Rothschild Asset Management Inc. Sells 246,026 Shares of AT&T Inc.
Rothschild Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,831,833 shares of the company's stock after selling 246,026 shares during the period.
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Dec 23
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec 22
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov 29
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
|Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Jaweed
|167
|Bell Let's Talk supports community mental healt...
|Oct '16
|Thx CRTC
|1
