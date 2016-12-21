Reality Show Nurse Killing
A 34-year-old nursing student was in custody today in lieu of $2 million bail on suspicion of murder in the death of a nurse who went missing after attending a party with him and whose body was found in a shallow grave at his home in Lennox. Lisa Marie Naegle of San Pedro - a 36-year-old registered nurse and contestant on the E! Entertainment Television series "Bridalplasty" in 2010 - went missing after leaving a party early Sunday morning at Alpine Village, a German restaurant in Torrance, and a missing persons report was filed Monday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Read more at KABC-AM Los Angeles.
