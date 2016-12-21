Nokia and Apple are fighting over cor...

Nokia and Apple are fighting over core cell phone tech

Finland's Nokia Corp said on Wednesday it had sued Apple Inc , accusing the iPhone maker of violating 32 technology patents. Apple sued Acacia Research Corp and Conversant Intellectual Property Management on Tuesday, accusing them of colluding with Nokia to extract and extort exorbitant revenues unfairly and anticompetitively from Apple.

