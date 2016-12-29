NBCUniversal Says Channels May Go Dark in Charter Cable Dispute
NBCUniversal says its broadcast and cable networks, including USA and Bravo, may be unavailable to Charter Communications Inc. subscribers on Jan. 1 as the companies fight over contract terms. Charter "has been unyielding in its demand for terms superior to those agreed to by the rest of the industry, including larger distributors," NBCUniversal said in a statement Thursday.
