NBC and Charter extend talks before deadline

NBCUniversal and Charter Communications extended talks over a carriage deal Saturday while working to avoid a blackout that could cost millions of Charter subscribers access to NBC Universal's slate of channels, which include NBC network, MSNBC, Bravo, Telemundo and E!. "We will continue to negotiate in good faith so that Charter Spectrum customers can continue to receive NBCUniversal's valuable networks and we hope to be able to reach a deal," NBCUniversal said hours before the midnight deadline.

