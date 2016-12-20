Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Verizon Communications Inc.
Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,246 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 10,675 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|6 hr
|Huh
|225
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|7 hr
|oy vey such an ally
|8
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|7 hr
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov 29
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
|Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Jaweed
|167
|Bell Let's Talk supports community mental healt...
|Oct '16
|Thx CRTC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC