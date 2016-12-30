magicJack Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Shareholders
Shareholders of record at the close of business on January 25, 2017 will be entitled to vote at the 2016 Annual Meeting. As previously disclosed, Kanen Wealth Management LLC nominated seven director candidates for election to the Company's Board of Directors .
