Lennox Man Charged With Murdering Former Reality Show Contestant

A Lennox man was charged today with murdering a registered nurse and former reality show contestant, whose body was found buried in a shallow grave in his back yard. Jackie Jerome Rogers, 34, was scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon at the Inglewood courthouse in connection with the hammer beating death of Lisa Marie Naegle, who was contestant on the E! Entertainment Television series "Bridalplasty" in 2010.

