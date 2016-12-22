Jordan Vargas Joins KVH Industries as Global Head of Human Resources
KVH Industries, Inc., , announced today that Jordan Vargas has joined the company as vice president of human resources, assuming responsibility for more than 600 employees in locations around the world. "We are delighted that Jordan has joined KVH, bringing his wide-ranging experience at both large and small companies," says Martin Kits van Heyningen, KVH's chief executive officer.
