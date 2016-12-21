How Rackspace will stay alive in cloud: Stop competing with Amazon, start partnering
In August, 2016 months of speculations ended when Rackspace announced that an investment management group would purchase the 18-year-old company. Rumors have been swirling that the company may be acquired, but instead Rackspace took the route that Dell , Riverbed and BMC have and went private.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Network World.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|6 hr
|Huh
|225
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|7 hr
|oy vey such an ally
|8
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|7 hr
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov 29
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
|Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Jaweed
|167
|Bell Let's Talk supports community mental healt...
|Oct '16
|Thx CRTC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC