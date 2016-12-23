EC approves Germany's layer 2 bitstream access charges
As such, incumbent telecoms operator Telekom Deutschland may charge a fee of EUR15.17 per month for 16Mbps/25Mbps/50Mbps options and EUR19.10 for 100Mbps connections. 'I very much welcome that the EC has given our decision the green light.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec 22
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov 29
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
|Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Jaweed
|167
|Bell Let's Talk supports community mental healt...
|Oct '16
|Thx CRTC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC