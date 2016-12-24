Dubuque Woman Gets Lifelong Wish Granted Before Losing Her Vision
"About 60 percent of people with Wolfram syndrome will end up going completely blind," Bailey says, and doctors believe she will probably be part of that 60 percent. Before she loses her eyesight, her dad wanted to do something special for his daughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHO-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Telecom Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Residents seek council's help in cell tower fight (Sep '12)
|Fri
|Dark Web eh
|9
|Charter says it will close 6 call centers (May '06)
|Dec 22
|Huh
|225
|US charges Platinum Partners founder, others wi...
|Dec 22
|oy vey such an ally
|1
|3 Reasons Why You Should Choose Charter Spectru...
|Nov 29
|petershimming
|1
|Stressed post-election New Yorkers vent on subw...
|Nov '16
|Cry Louder Pansies
|1
|Microwave Radio Link(Ericsson Mini Link) (Aug '08)
|Oct '16
|Jaweed
|167
|Bell Let's Talk supports community mental healt...
|Oct '16
|Thx CRTC
|1
Find what you want!
Search Telecom Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC